KENDALLVILLE - Amber Cumming, age 40, of Kendallville, died Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.

Amber was born Aug. 4, 1978, in Canton, Illinois, to Robert and Bridgette (Lynn) Cumming. She graduated from East Noble High School in 1997. On June 13, 2009, she married Douglas F. Sprague at Foster Park in Fort Wayne.

The early part of her childhood she was raised in England. She moved back to the States in 1990. She was employed at Group Dekko in Garrett as a quality manager. Amber had a strong passion for music and art and enjoyed traveling all over, but her true love was spending time with her children, family and her two dogs, Yoshi and Kao.

Survivors include: husband, Douglas Sprague of Kendallville; daughter, Chelsea Cumming of Kendallville; son, Levi Sprague of Kendallville; daughter, Adrianna Sprague of Kendallville; daughter, Ruby Sprague of Kendallville; parents, Robert and Bridgette Cumming of Kendallville; brother, Kyle Cumming of Kendallville; brother, Guy Cumming of Garrett; maternal grandfather, Scotty Lynn of Illinois; paternal grandmother, "Netta" Cumming of Scotland; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Carolyn and Steve West of Kendallville; father-in-law, Tom Sprague of Ligonier; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Dustin and Carrie Sprague of Fort Wayne; nephew, Carter Cumming; niece, Carley Sprague; nephew, Corey Sprague; and many aunts, uncles and cousins from all over the world including Scotland, New York, Australia and Michigan.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Christine Sorrenti, and paternal grandfather, Bert Cumming.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2019, from 3-8 p.m. at Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville.