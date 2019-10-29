|
Ancel C. Herron Jr., 94, of Fremont, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Northern Lakes Nursing Center, Angola, Indiana.
He was born on March 30, 1925, in Stockville, Nebraska, to Ancel Connel and Dorothy May (Maret) Herron. They preceded him in death.
Ancel married Betty J. (Sheldon) on Oct. 7, 1949, at Julesburg, Colorado. She preceded him in death on Nov. 12, 2013.
He was a retired school bus driver for Fremont Community Schools. He also was a retired maintenance supervisor for Leaseway, and a retired mechanic.
He was also a United States Navy Veteran and served during WW II.
Survivors include his son, Dale Herron, of Fremont, Indiana; grandchildren, Jacob, Gabrielle, Jesse, Lydia, Kirby, and Mollie; great-grandchildren, Anna, Eden, Rex, Milo, Magnus, Eli, Nora, Fisher, and Julian; and additional extended family, the McNaughton children, Justin, Nathan, Heidi, Ethan, Zach, and Brigham.
He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Debra L. Herron on Jan. 5, 2005; and a brother, George Herron.
Calling hours will be held from 6-8 p.m., Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at The Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter Day Saints, 1500 Shire Drive, Angola, Indiana.
Burial will follow at Covenanter Cemetery, Fremont, Indiana.
Memorial donations in his memory may be directed to Humanitarian Aid Fund, or The Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter Day Saints, Angola, Indiana.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home, Fremont.