MONGO - Andrea Marie Allender, 41, passed away peacefully after an unexpected illness on June 3, 2019, at Parkview LaGrange Hospital.

Ande was born on April 29, 1978, in LaGrange, Indiana, to William and Patricia (Carr) Allender.

Ande was a 1997 graduate of Prairie Heights Community Schools.

She worked many jobs, but none gave her the joy that working with preschool students at Bright Beginnings Preschool at First United Methodist Church of LaGrange did. She loved her job and prayed for her students regularly.

Ande was a member of Mongo United Methodist Church, where she attended and taught Sunday school.

She was a volunteer coach in area youth softball leagues and officiated many games. Ande was active in her community and was always willing to lend a helping hand. Ande will be remembered for her simplistic lifestyle, love of coffee, beautiful artwork, her willingness to help others, and her unfailing love for her children.

Ande is survived by her children, Tatum Allender (18), and Isaach Watkins (16); her mother, Patricia (Carr) Allender; grandparents, Thurman and Rita Carr, of LaGrange, Edith Howard of Abilene, Texas, and Marie Allender, of Anderson; her siblings, Anthony (Kelly) Allender, of Houston, Texas, Melissa (Derick) Britton, of Anderson, Monica (Clayton) Messer, of Howe; her nieces and nephews, Rodney Conner, Jacob Odle, Lindsey Allender, Hollis Jenkins, Ashley Allender, Nayome Baughman, Jonathon Messer, Harris Adams, Elizabeth Messer, and Michael Messer; 11 great-nieces and great-nephews; countless aunts, uncles, and cousins; and her beloved dog, Rae.

Ande was preceded in death by her father, William "Bill" Allender; brother, Rodney Allender; grandfather, John Allender; and grandmother, Jill Carr.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019, from 2-6 p.m., at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange, Indiana.

The funeral service will take place on Sunday, June 9, 2019, at 2 p.m., at Mongo United Methodist Church, 3255 N. S.R. 3, Mongo, Indiana.

The Rev. James Bartlett will officiate the service.

Pallbearers will be Michael Messer, Isaach Watkins, Christian Watkins, Jonathon Messer, Kolton Handshoe, Anthony Allender, and Clayton Messer.

Memorial donations may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.