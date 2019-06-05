KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Frurip-May Funeral Home
309 W. Michigan Street
Lagrange, IN 46761
(260) 463-3131
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Frurip-May Funeral Home
309 W. Michigan Street
Lagrange, IN 46761
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Mongo United Methodist Church
3255 N. SR 3
Mongo, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Andrea Allender
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrea Allender

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Andrea Allender Obituary

MONGO - Andrea Marie Allender, 41, passed away peacefully after an unexpected illness on June 3, 2019, at Parkview LaGrange Hospital.

Ande was born on April 29, 1978, in LaGrange, Indiana, to William and Patricia (Carr) Allender.

Ande was a 1997 graduate of Prairie Heights Community Schools.

She worked many jobs, but none gave her the joy that working with preschool students at Bright Beginnings Preschool at First United Methodist Church of LaGrange did. She loved her job and prayed for her students regularly.

Ande was a member of Mongo United Methodist Church, where she attended and taught Sunday school.

She was a volunteer coach in area youth softball leagues and officiated many games. Ande was active in her community and was always willing to lend a helping hand. Ande will be remembered for her simplistic lifestyle, love of coffee, beautiful artwork, her willingness to help others, and her unfailing love for her children.

Ande is survived by her children, Tatum Allender (18), and Isaach Watkins (16); her mother, Patricia (Carr) Allender; grandparents, Thurman and Rita Carr, of LaGrange, Edith Howard of Abilene, Texas, and Marie Allender, of Anderson; her siblings, Anthony (Kelly) Allender, of Houston, Texas, Melissa (Derick) Britton, of Anderson, Monica (Clayton) Messer, of Howe; her nieces and nephews, Rodney Conner, Jacob Odle, Lindsey Allender, Hollis Jenkins, Ashley Allender, Nayome Baughman, Jonathon Messer, Harris Adams, Elizabeth Messer, and Michael Messer; 11 great-nieces and great-nephews; countless aunts, uncles, and cousins; and her beloved dog, Rae.

Ande was preceded in death by her father, William "Bill" Allender; brother, Rodney Allender; grandfather, John Allender; and grandmother, Jill Carr.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019, from 2-6 p.m., at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange, Indiana.

The funeral service will take place on Sunday, June 9, 2019, at 2 p.m., at Mongo United Methodist Church, 3255 N. S.R. 3, Mongo, Indiana.

The Rev. James Bartlett will officiate the service.

Pallbearers will be Michael Messer, Isaach Watkins, Christian Watkins, Jonathon Messer, Kolton Handshoe, Anthony Allender, and Clayton Messer.

Memorial donations may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.

Published in KPCNews on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Frurip-May Funeral Home
Download Now