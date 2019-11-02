|
KENDALLVILLE - Andrew Allen Carpenter, age 21, died October 29, 2019 from injuries he sustained in a car crash.
Andrew was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana on September 29, 1998 to Matthew Allen and Amy Marie (Sendelbach) Carpenter.
He was a 2017 graduate from Lakewood Park Christian School and was currently attending Ivy Tech in Fort Wayne.
Survivors include his parents, Matt and Amy Carpenter of Kendallville; his sister, Leslie Carpenter of Kendallville; paternal grandparents, Paul and Marilyn Carpenter of Kendallville; maternal grandparents, Sharon and James Dunnuck of Columbia City; paternal great-grandmother Grace Gillespie of Kendallville; uncle Tony and aunt Melissa Carpenter of Kendallville; uncle Mike and aunt Beth Carpenter of Huntertown;
aunt Shelley Sendelbach of Lakewood, Colorado; uncle Lee Sendelbach of Renton, Washington; uncle Kevin Sendelbach of Jeffersonville, Indiana; uncle Dennis Dunnuck of Hugo, Colorado; aunt Kate and uncle Rod Trahin of Fort Wayne; uncle Jeff and aunt Melanie Dunnuck of Huntington; and uncle Bill and aunt Anne Terry of Fort Wayne.
Andrew was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather Harold "Buddy" Sendelbach; and paternal great-grandparents George Gillespie and Ralph and Ruby Carpenter.
Visitation will be held Friday, November 8 from 2- 8 p.m. at First Christian Church, 110 West Waits Road, Kendallville.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 9 at 1 p.m. at First Christian Church with Pastors Dan Cosentino and Logan Conley officiating.
Burial will follow in Lake View Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to The Crew Youth Center, Kendallville.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.
Published in KPCNews on Nov. 2, 2019