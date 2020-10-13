1/1
Andrew Gay
DECATUR - Andrew W. "Andy" Gay, 59, of Decatur, Indiana, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Monroeville, Indiana.

He was born in Angola, Indiana, on Dec. 15, 1960, the son of Philip K. Gay and Lauralee D. Brownwell.

He worked in the food industry the majority of his life and was the owner and operator of the popular Corner Café in Decatur. He had exemplary culinary skills and was especially known for his homemade pies.

He was a member of Bridge Community Church in Decatur.

Andy was an active member of Decatur Chamber of Commerce and Decatur Main Street. He was the 2019 recipient of the Chamber President's Award. He was currently serving as the President of the Decatur Optimist Club. He was also a founding member of Decatur Cultural Connection.

He is survived by his father and stepmother, Philip and Anna Gay, of Ocala, Florida,; his mother, Lauralee D. MacLeod of Angola; his wife, Kim Schultz-Gay, of Decatur; four sons, Logan P. (Deidre) Gay, of Corunna, Mason D. Schultz, of Decatur, Dalton R. (Alaina) Schultz, of Decatur and Colton W. Gay, of Fort Wayne; a daughter, Payton N. Schultz, of Decatur; a brother, Bradley A. "Cricket (Tereasa) Gay, of Clear Lake, Indiana; stepsister, Michelle (Doug) Shively, of Suwannee, Georgia, stepbrother, Michael (Donna Breedan) Nichols, of Naples, Florida; and two grandchildren, Brady Schocke and Walker Gay.

Andy was preceded in death by his daughter, Blair Gay.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m., on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, with an Optimist Memorial Service at 8 p.m.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home.

Pastor Mo Hodge will be officiating.

Memorials may be made to A.C.C.F. Optimist Scholarship Fund or P.A.W.S. of Adams County.

To sign our guestbook, click on www.hshfuneralhome.com.



Published in KPCNews on Oct. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Haggard & Sefton Funeral Home
225 W Adams St
Decatur, IN 46733
(260) 724-7167
