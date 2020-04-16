|
WATERLOO - Andrew Thomas Piatek, 29, born on July 13, 1990, to David Piatek and Amie (Skaggs) Redman, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020, at his home.
Andrew was an avid outdoorsman, loving to hunt and to fish and doing yard work. He loved spending time with nephews and family.
Andrew is survived by his parents, Amie (Mike) Redman and David (Lisa Kresse) Piatek; a sister, Chelsea Bradfield, of Zionsville, and her three sons, Mason, Tristyn and Peyton; a brother, Jeffrey Piatek, of Angola, and his two sons, Keaton and Kwinton; brothers, Reece and Bryce Redman, both of Zionsville; sister, Ava Rose Redman, of Zionsville; paternal grandmother, Mavis Sutton; paternal grandfather, Eugene Piatek; maternal grandmother, Brenda Skaggs Fielder; and many aunts; uncles; and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Kenneth Skaggs.
Due to restrictions on large public gatherings, a private family service will be held on Friday, April 17, 2020, with burial at Circle Hill Cemetery, in Angola.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home, of Waterloo, is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers or memorials, the family suggests that we all do something nice for someone today and don't take our time together for granted.
