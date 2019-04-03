FORT WAYNE - Andrew L. Strite, 23, of Fort Wayne, died Monday, April 1, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer with his family at his side.

Andrew was born July 16, 1995, in Auburn. Andrew was a graduate of DeKalb High School and was an apprentice plumber at Pranger Enterprises. He enjoyed motorcycles, hunting, fishing and spending time with his puppy, Bella.

He is survived by his mother, Diana S. Strite of Waterloo; fianceé, Kaitlin Roebel of Fort Wayne; brother, Jeremy Strite of Waterloo; sister, Heather Strite of Waterloo; grandmothers, Agnes Roudabush of Waterloo and Ruth Garman of Butler; Kaitlin's parents, Dave (Teresa Johnson) Roebel and Michele Peconge; and Kaitlin's brothers, Zachary and Austin Roebel.

He was preceded in death by his father, Roger H. Strite; and grandfather, Louis Garman.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, April 5, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. with visitation one hour prior at Saint Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 1502 E. Wallen Road, Fort Wayne. Visitation will also be held on Thursday from 4-8 p.m. at Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St., Auburn.

Memorial donations may be made to Riley Hospital for Children or Visiting Nurse. To sign the online guest book, visit pinningtonfh.com.