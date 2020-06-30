Anita Clingan

SALEM CENTER - Anita T. Clingan, 53, of Salem Center, Indiana, died on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

She was born on Aug. 4, 1966, in Fort Wayne to Refugio Gonzales and Frances (Torrez) Vasquez.

On May 9, 2014, she married Jeffery Clingan. He survives in Salem Center.

She attended Elmhurst High School in Fort Wayne.

She worked at Turkey Lake Tavern in Elmira for 15 years and was a homemaker and mother.

Anita loved cleaning and rearranging furniture and considered it her hobby. She loved caring for her animals as if they were her children. She loved her family and friends and having cook-outs and gatherings. She was the best mac 'n' cheese maker. Everyone always wanted her mac 'n' cheese for every family dinner.

Also surviving are four daughters, Andrea (Jeremy) Halsey, of Goshen, Amelia (Mike) Thaxton, of Fort Wayne, Anessia (Joey) Thaxton, of Fort Wayne, and Akeisha (Andrew) Harjo, of Hudson; two sons, Aljandro (Victoria) Clingan, of Hudson and Arturo Clingan, of Hudson; seven grandchildren, Jeremy Halsey II, Ty Halsey, Cameron Halsey, Braden Halsey, Mya Thaxton, Graceyn Harjo, and a grandson on the way, Carter Harjo; a great-grandson, Rhett Halsey; three brothers, Joseph Gonzales, of Fort Wayne, Francisco (Anna) Vansquez, of Fort Wayne and Paul Gonzales; stepbrother, Juan Vasquez, of Fort Wayne; and the stepfather who raised her, Francisco (Virginia) Vasquez, of Fort Wayne.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Victoria Gonzales; and a brother, Miguel Vasquez.

Funeral services will be on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at 1 p.m., at Hudson United Brethren Church with Pastor Craig Burkholder officiating.

Burial will be at Catholic Cemetery in Fort Wayne, at a later date.

Pallbearers are Jeremy Halsey, Aljandro Clingan, Buster Halsey, Cameron Halsey, Ty Halsey, Joey Thaxton, Anessia Thaxton and Mike Thaxton.

Visitation is on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, from 2-4 p.m., and 6-8 p.m., at the church and one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the church.

Preferred memorials are to the family for funeral expenses.

Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson-Ashley Chapel, 612 N. Main St., Hudson, is assisting the family with arrangements.

