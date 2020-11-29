AUBURN - Anita Mae (Rentz) Kinzer, 89, of Auburn, died Sunday, November 22, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family and is now rejoicing in paradise with her Lord.

Anita was born November 25, 1930 in Peru, a daughter of George and Marjorie Rentz. Anita was a 1948 graduate of Decatur High School, she then attended and graduated from Valparaiso University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1952 and then completing her Master of Education from Indiana University, Bloomington in 1958.

Anita married Raymond Kinzer on July 25, 1959 and he preceded her in death on February 25, 2020.

Anita taught at McKenney-Harrison Elementary School for 14 years, retiring in 1984. Anita was a deaconess in the Missouri Synod Church and was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Auburn. Anita touched so many lives through her teaching Bible studies and even through her special Fontanini Nativity Collection. She always knew the appropriate Bible passage for whatever the occasion. She loved birds, music, reading and the many fishing trips she took with her husband Ray. But most of all, she loved her Lord with all of her heart.

Survivors include her son and daughters-in-law, Clifford and Susan Kinzer of Auburn, Leonard Kinzer of Waterloo, Daniel and Sandy Kinzer of Dunedin, Florida, and Mike Kinzer of Montpelier, Ohio; grandchildren, Kevin, Craig, Josh, Dustin, Kassandra, Ellen, Ryan and Travis; 25 great grandchildren; a sister, Jane Miller of Fort Wayne; many loved nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond; parents, George and Marjorie Rentz; grandson, Alexander Kinzer; sister, Mary Hunt; brother-in-law, Bob Miller; and a daughter-in-law, Helen Kinzer.

A memorial service for Anita will be 10:30 am Saturday December 5, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church 1801 N. Main Street., Auburn. Rev. Jonathan Nack will be officiating.

Visitors will be required to wear facemasks and social distance at the memorial service. Memorial donations may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church or the Trinity Lutheran Church Preschool.

