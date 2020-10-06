1/
Anna Fry
TOPEKA - Anna W. Fry, 86, of Topeka, Indiana, died unexpectedly at 6:45 a.m., on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020.

She was born on Jan. 12, 1934, in Haven, Kansas, to William and Susie (Yoder) Yoder.

On Sept. 4, 1952, in Haven, Kansas, she married Glen D. Fry; he survives.

Survivors in addition to her husband are four sons, Glen David (Arlene) Fry, of Jamesport, Missouri, Paul Jay (Vera) Fry, of Burr Oak, Michigan, Ernest Dean (Mary) Fry, of Goshen and Daniel Ray (Ruth) Fry, of Topeka; three daughters, Susie Ellen (Jonathan) King, of Gordonville, Pennsylvania, Ruby Fern (Irv) Bontrager, of Syracuse and Katie Mae (Dan) Miller, of Burrton, Kansas; 35 grandchildren; 98 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; three brothers, William (Lora) Yoder, of Syracuse, David (Ida) Yoder, of Shipshewana and Merle (Ottie) Yoder, of Tennessee; two sisters, Polly Fry, of Millersburg and Ruby Alice (Elmer) Byler, of Syracuse; four sisters-in-law, Ruby Yoder, Carolyn Yoder and Rosa Yoder, all of Topeka and Anna Fry, of Goshen.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, LaVern Fry; two grandsons, Jonathan King Jr., and Glen Ray Fry; great-grandson, Brian Allen Yoder; nine brothers, Daniel, Joseph, Herman, Amos, Perry, Ora, Felty, Elmer and Albert Yoder; seven sisters, Katie Cross, Sadie Summerlot, Betsy Fry, Clara Slabach, Susanna Keim, Vera Miller and Edna Fern Miller.

Anna was a homemaker and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.

Visitation will be after 2 p.m., on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, and all day Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at the family residence, 5300 South S.R. 5, Topeka.

Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m., on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, also at the family residence, 5300 South S.R. 5, Topeka.

Services will be conducted by Bishop Wayne Miller and the home ministers.

Burial will be at Hawpatch Cemetery in Topeka.

Miller-Stewart Funeral Home in Middlebury, is handling the arrangements.



Published in KPCNews on Oct. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Miller-Stewart Funeral Home
1003 S. Main Street
Middlebury, IN 46540
(574) 825-2930
