TOPEKA - Anna Marie Hochstetler, 80, of Topeka, Indiana, died at 2 a.m., on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Miller's Merry Manor in LaGrange.

She was born on May 25, 1940, in LaGrange County, Indiana, to Ammon and Elizabeth (Wingard) Miller.

On May 26, 1966, in Topeka, she married Ura Hochstetler, and he survives.

Survivors in addition to her husband, are a brother, Perry (Alice) Miller, of Cambria, Wisconsin; sister, Elizabeth Yoder, of Topeka; sister-in-law, Erma Troyer, of Topeka; several nieces and nephews; and caregivers, Steven and LaVera Bontrager, of Topeka.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Wilma Troyer; and brother, Freeman Miller.

Anna was a homemaker and member of the Old Order Amish Church.

Visitation will be after 2 p.m., on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, and all day Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at the family's residence, 4880 W. C.R. 500S, Topeka.

Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m., on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at the Levi Wingard residence, 5055 S. C.R. 500W, Topeka.

Services will be conducted by Bishop LeRoy E. Miller and the home ministers.

Burial will be at Miller Cemetery in LaGrange.

Miller-Stewart Funeral Home in Middlebury is in charge of arrangements.