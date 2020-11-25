1/
Anna Hochstetler
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

TOPEKA - Anna Marie Hochstetler, 80, of Topeka, Indiana, died at 2 a.m., on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Miller's Merry Manor in LaGrange.

She was born on May 25, 1940, in LaGrange County, Indiana, to Ammon and Elizabeth (Wingard) Miller.

On May 26, 1966, in Topeka, she married Ura Hochstetler, and he survives.

Survivors in addition to her husband, are a brother, Perry (Alice) Miller, of Cambria, Wisconsin; sister, Elizabeth Yoder, of Topeka; sister-in-law, Erma Troyer, of Topeka; several nieces and nephews; and caregivers, Steven and LaVera Bontrager, of Topeka.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Wilma Troyer; and brother, Freeman Miller.

Anna was a homemaker and member of the Old Order Amish Church.

Visitation will be after 2 p.m., on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, and all day Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at the family's residence, 4880 W. C.R. 500S, Topeka.

Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m., on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at the Levi Wingard residence, 5055 S. C.R. 500W, Topeka.

Services will be conducted by Bishop LeRoy E. Miller and the home ministers.

Burial will be at Miller Cemetery in LaGrange.

Miller-Stewart Funeral Home in Middlebury is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KPCNews on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Visitation
02:00 PM
at the family's residence
Send Flowers
NOV
26
Visitation
at the family's residence
Send Flowers
NOV
27
Funeral service
09:30 AM
Levi Wingard residence
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Miller-Stewart Funeral Home
1003 S. Main Street
Middlebury, IN 46540
(574) 825-2930
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Miller-Stewart Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved