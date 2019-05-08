KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Miller Stewart Funeral Home
1003 S. Main Street
Middlebury, IN 46540
(574) 825-2930
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna Miller

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Anna Miller Obituary

GOSHEN - Anna Miller, 92, of Goshen, formerly of Topeka, died at 4:05 p.m. Monday, May 6, 2019, at Waterford Crossing Health Center.

She was born Feb. 8, 1927, in LaGrange County to Amos S. and Edna Mae (Yoder) Miller. On June 16, 1950, in Elkhart County she married Elmer C. Miller; he died July 21, 1999.

Surviving are two sons, Roger (Kay Beth) Miller of Latty, Ohio, and Clifford (Cheryl Weimer) Miller of LaGrange; two daughters, Phyllis (Douglas) Mishler of Topeka, and Karen (Don) Fergison of Goshen; 10 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; grandson, Eric Fergison; and two brothers, Ora and Cletus Miller.

She was a homemaker and a member of Emma Church where in her younger years she taught Bible school and Sunday school. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, which included making it to all 50 states. Anna was very dedicated in taking care of her family.

Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. Friday, May 10, 2019, and one hour prior to the 10 a.m. funeral service on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Emma Church, 1900 S. 600 West, Topeka. Services will be conducted by Pastor Gene Hartman. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Topeka.

Memorials may be given to Emma Church. Online condolences may be offered at millerstewartfuneralhome.com.

Published in KPCNews on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Miller Stewart Funeral Home
Download Now