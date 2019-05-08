GOSHEN - Anna Miller, 92, of Goshen, formerly of Topeka, died at 4:05 p.m. Monday, May 6, 2019, at Waterford Crossing Health Center.

She was born Feb. 8, 1927, in LaGrange County to Amos S. and Edna Mae (Yoder) Miller. On June 16, 1950, in Elkhart County she married Elmer C. Miller; he died July 21, 1999.

Surviving are two sons, Roger (Kay Beth) Miller of Latty, Ohio, and Clifford (Cheryl Weimer) Miller of LaGrange; two daughters, Phyllis (Douglas) Mishler of Topeka, and Karen (Don) Fergison of Goshen; 10 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; grandson, Eric Fergison; and two brothers, Ora and Cletus Miller.

She was a homemaker and a member of Emma Church where in her younger years she taught Bible school and Sunday school. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, which included making it to all 50 states. Anna was very dedicated in taking care of her family.

Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. Friday, May 10, 2019, and one hour prior to the 10 a.m. funeral service on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Emma Church, 1900 S. 600 West, Topeka. Services will be conducted by Pastor Gene Hartman. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Topeka.

Memorials may be given to Emma Church. Online condolences may be offered at millerstewartfuneralhome.com.