ANGOLA - Anna L. Walters, 85, of Angola, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital in Angola.

She was born on Nov. 30, 1933, in Steuben County, Indiana.

She married Darrel H. Walters on Nov. 27, 1953.

Anna retired from Prairie Heights School where she had been a teacher's aide and had worked in the office. She had also worked for General Telephone and Pokagon State Park.

She was a member of Sonlight Community Church in Angola and of Town & Country Quilt Club. She enjoyed quilting, sewing, reading and gardening. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and her beloved dog Mollie.

Surviving are her children, Laura (Don) Shively, of Angola and Michael (Holly) Walters, of Angola; two brothers, Dale (Diane) Champion, of Angola and Thomas (Connie) Champion, of Fremont; sisters-in-law, Jeanette Champion, of Fremont, Mickie Champion, of Fremont and Norma Walters, of Coldwater, Michigan. Also surviving are her two grandchildren, Sydney (Brandon) Rangel and Brenna Walters.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband of 61 years, Darrel H. Walters on Feb. 2, 2015; her brothers, Dick Champion and Lynn Champion; and brother-in-law, Oliver Walters.

There will be a private graveside service.

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.

Burial will be at Flint Cemetery, Steuben County, Indiana.

Memorials may be given to Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County.

Condolences may be expressed online through our website at www.weichtfh.com.

Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola.