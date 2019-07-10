ANGOLA - Anna L. Walters, 85, was born on Nov. 30, 1933, and passed away on June 11, 2019.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be held on Sunday, July 28, 2019, anytime between 2-4 p.m., at Selman Timber Pavilion in Angola, Indiana.

Burial was at Flint Cemetery, Steuben County, Indiana.

Memorials may be given to Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County.

Condolences may be expressed online through www.weichtfh.com.

Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola.