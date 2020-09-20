Anna Watkins

1/1
HAMILTON - Anna Grace Springer Watkins, age 91, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on September 17, 2020. Anna passed away peacefully in her longtime home on Hamilton Lake surrounded by her loving family.

Anna was born on April 9, 1929 to the Reverend Raymond Springer and Florence (Satler) Springer in Toledo, Ohio.

She graduated from Purdue University School of Nursing as a Registered Nurse. She worked as a medical and oncology nurse and retired from Parkview Memorial Hospital in Fort Wayne.

Anna was an ordained minister and medical missionary in Haiti. She enjoyed studying the Bible, spending time with her children and grandchildren, boating, snow skiing, traveling, dancing and having fun on the beach. She will be remembered for her devotion to Jesus and her wonderful, fun, cheerful and supportive personality.

Anna was preceded in death by her husband Robert N. Watkins. She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Luther Springer, Ronald Springer, Ruth (Springer) Leu, Faith (Springer) Meyer and John Springer.

She is survived by her sister Clara Jane (Springer) Engesser; her four children, Robert N. (Susan) Watkins, David W. (Jayma) Watkins, Marianne Watkins and Michael R. Watkins. She was also survived by her five grandchildren, John (Kristin) Watkins, Peter (Sarah) Watkins, Daniel Watkins and Theodore (Kristyn) Watkins and Emily Watkins and her eight great-grandchildren.

There will be private family services.

Condolences may be expressed online through our website: www.weichtfh.com

Local arrangements are being handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola.



Published in KPCNews on Sep. 20, 2020.
