Anne Griffith

ALBION - Anne C. Griffith, 76, of Albion, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020 at Parkview Regional Hospital in Fort Wayne.

She was born on Feb. 7, 1944 in Anderson, and raised by Charles and W. Jean (Milner) Jarvis. Anne was a retired restaurant owner and enjoyed cooking. She belonged to the Albion Eagles Auxiliary.

Survivors include her children, Jay (Sue) Girffith of Fort Wayne, Lora (Don) Parker of New Paris and Karla Stranger of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Elizabeth Hill, Stephanie Townsley, Collin Griffith, Mikayla Kugler, Matt Parker, Josh Parker, and Bethany Parker; and great grandchildren, Remington Parker, Alma Parker, Bennett Townsley, and Maverik Townsley. Also surviving is a half brother, Jim Bingaman; half sisters, Billie Harmon, Bobbie Berry, Robin Wise, Kathy Chaisit, and Angela Anderson; and her K-9 companion, Macie.

She was preceded in death by her mother, W. Jean Jarvis; daddy, Charles Jarvis; father, William Bingaman; brothers, John Bingaman, and Eddie Bingaman; and granddaughter, Kimberly Hill.

Services will be private. Burial will be at Rose Hill Cemetery, Albion.

Contributions in Anne's memory may be directed to the Humane Society of Noble County.

Care of the Griffith family in care of Harper Funeral Homes, Albion Chapel, 771 Trail Ridge Road, Albion.