HOWE - Anne C. Patka, 70, of Howe, died Friday, April 10, 2020, at her residence.
She was born on March 6, 1950, in Chicago, IL, to Stanley and Irene (Osmanska) Jarosz.
Anne came to LaGrange County in 1979 from Chicago. She worked as an office manager for ARC Opportunities, Inc. and was a homemaker.
She was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church. She served the church as a member of the Ladies Rosary Sodality and was the past director of religious education. Anne was also a past board member of the LaGrange County Library and was a member of the Indiana Extension Homemakers of LaGrange County.
Anne was known for her hospitality, ever giving generosity and her love for family.
On May 18, 1974, she married Warren F. Patka in Chicago, IL. Warren survives her in Howe, IN.
Also surviving are her four children; Stephanie Ann Patka (Jeff) Mahoney of Fort Wayne, Matthew Edward (Natalie) Patka of Fort Wayne, Michael Joseph (Calla) Patka of Millersburg, IN and Sandra Marie Patka of Howe, IN; and three grandchildren, Jaxon Patka, Beckham Patka and Mason Patka.
Anne was preceded in death by her parents and a sister; Mary Sasak.
A private Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in LaGrange with Father Osman Ramos officiating the services.
Burial will take place at St. Gaspar del Bufalo Catholic Cemetery in Rome City, IN.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be donated in Anne's memory to Mary's Meals USA, 75 Orchard St. Bloomfield, NJ 07003. Or you may go to www.marysmealsusa.org to make a donation.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Frurip-May Funeral Home, LaGrange, IN.