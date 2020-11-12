FORT WAYNE - Anne Louise Weber, 84, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and formerly of Kokomo, Indiana, died on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Towne House Retirement Center in Fort Wayne.

She was born on Nov. 23, 1935, in Fort Wayne, to Lewis J. and Emma A. (Simon) DeVoe.

On June 12, 1955, in Kendallville, Indiana, she married John W. Weber. He preceded her in death on Aug. 23, 1983. She was lifelong personal friends with his family, also of Kendallville.

Mrs. Weber was a homemaker.

She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church in Kokomo and Covenant United Methodist Church in Fort Wayne.

Anne enjoyed sewing, yard work, traveling, and being at the lake cottage at Big Long Lake. She also enjoyed the times she participated in church related work camps in Puerto Rico and Jamaica.

Surviving are two sons, Mark Weber of Murrysville, Pennsylvania, and David (Sandra) Weber, of Colorado Springs, Colorado; and a grandson, Jonathon Weber.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her stepmother, Margaret (Miller) DeVoe.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, with the Rev. Steve McPeek of Trinity Church United Methodist in Kendallville officiating.

Burial will be at Lake View Cemetery in Kendallville.

Calling is on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, from noon to 2 p.m., at the funeral home.

Per the Governor of Indiana, face masks are required.

Preferred memorials may be directed to Indiana Parkinson Foundation, 14350 Mundy Drive, Suite 800 #181, Noblesville, IN 46060.

