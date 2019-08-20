Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Anne Windle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne Windle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anne Windle Obituary

KENDALLVILLE - Anne Windle, 73, died Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at her home. She was born in Kendallville, Indiana, on March 25, 1946, to Gerald and Leona (Potter) Sage. They preceded her in death.

She married David Windle in Angola on Aug. 16, 1974.

Anne was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church in Avilla.

She was a hairdresser in Kendallville for more than 30 years.

Survivors include her husband; a daughter, Michelle Windle, of Kendallville; sister, Patricia and Timothy Cantwell and niece and nephew, Christin and Casey, of Kendallville; sister-in-law, Carol Ernsberger, of Kendallville; and many nieces and nephews.

Anne was preceded in death by siblings, Elizabeth Sage, Butch Sage, and Greg Ernsberger.

The family will have a private graveside service at Lake View Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.

Published in KPCNews on Aug. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.