KENDALLVILLE - Anne Windle, 73, died Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at her home. She was born in Kendallville, Indiana, on March 25, 1946, to Gerald and Leona (Potter) Sage. They preceded her in death.
She married David Windle in Angola on Aug. 16, 1974.
Anne was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church in Avilla.
She was a hairdresser in Kendallville for more than 30 years.
Survivors include her husband; a daughter, Michelle Windle, of Kendallville; sister, Patricia and Timothy Cantwell and niece and nephew, Christin and Casey, of Kendallville; sister-in-law, Carol Ernsberger, of Kendallville; and many nieces and nephews.
Anne was preceded in death by siblings, Elizabeth Sage, Butch Sage, and Greg Ernsberger.
The family will have a private graveside service at Lake View Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.
Published in KPCNews on Aug. 20, 2019