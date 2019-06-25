KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weicht Funeral Home Inc
207 N West St
Angola, IN 46703
(260) 665-3111
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Hamilton Church of Christ
Resources
More Obituaries for Annette Sutton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annette Sutton

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Annette Sutton Obituary

COLDWATER, Mich. - Annette Lynn Sutton, 62, of Coldwater, Michigan, passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo, Michigan, after a brief illness.

She was born on June 3, 1957, in Coldwater, Michigan, to Richard and Marge J. (Amaden) Templeton.

Annette worked as an assistant, along-side her loving life partner, Dave Heller.

Annette enjoyed antiquing, going to garage sales and working in her yard and garden. Most of all she loved her family.

Surviving are her daughters, Jenny (Joshua) Godsey, Shaleen (Roger) Smyth and Nicci (Justin) Upp, all of Butler, Indiana; brother, Nick (Nancy) Macaluso, of Jackson, Michigan; and sister, Sandi Gardner, of Jackson, Michigan; and eight great-grandchildren, Lindsay, Nehemiah, Jacob, Kiahnna, Phoenix, Tyler, Kennedy and Ledger.

Also surviving is the love of her life Dave Heller ,of Coldwater, Michigan.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Susie Hamman.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at Hamilton Church of Christ with Pastor Jeff Alexander officiating.

Burial will be at Eddy Cemetery, Hamilton, Indiana.

Published in KPCNews on June 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Weicht Funeral Home Inc
Download Now