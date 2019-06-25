COLDWATER, Mich. - Annette Lynn Sutton, 62, of Coldwater, Michigan, passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo, Michigan, after a brief illness.

She was born on June 3, 1957, in Coldwater, Michigan, to Richard and Marge J. (Amaden) Templeton.

Annette worked as an assistant, along-side her loving life partner, Dave Heller.

Annette enjoyed antiquing, going to garage sales and working in her yard and garden. Most of all she loved her family.

Surviving are her daughters, Jenny (Joshua) Godsey, Shaleen (Roger) Smyth and Nicci (Justin) Upp, all of Butler, Indiana; brother, Nick (Nancy) Macaluso, of Jackson, Michigan; and sister, Sandi Gardner, of Jackson, Michigan; and eight great-grandchildren, Lindsay, Nehemiah, Jacob, Kiahnna, Phoenix, Tyler, Kennedy and Ledger.

Also surviving is the love of her life Dave Heller ,of Coldwater, Michigan.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Susie Hamman.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at Hamilton Church of Christ with Pastor Jeff Alexander officiating.

Burial will be at Eddy Cemetery, Hamilton, Indiana.