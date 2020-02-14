|
NEW HAVEN - Anthony J. "Tony" Arens, 78, passed away on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020.
Born in Allen County, Indiana, he was the son of the late Alfred and Agnes (Geary) Arens.
He served his country in the U.S. Army and retired from Navistar after 30 years. Tony enjoyed bowling, fishing, classic cars, and tinkering around the garage. He could always be found cheering on the Chicago Bears and Notre Dame Football.
He is survived by his children, Chad (Casey) Arens, Sandra (Jerry) Franklin, and Angela Fancher; companion, Sally Todd; sisters, Anne (Joe) Minnich and Arlene Miller; stepchildren, Brian (Kelly) and Rex (Misty) Todd, Cindy (Mike) McGuire, Becky (George) Grimm, and Julie (Randy) Loshe; five grandchildren, 17 stepgrandchildren; and 16 stepgreat-grandchildren.
He was also preceded in death by his brother, Alfred Arens Jr.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 S.R. 930E, New Haven, with visitation two hours prior.
Burial will be at IOOF Cemetery, New Haven.
Preferred memorials may be made to Boystown.
For online condolences, please visit www.harperfuneralhome.com.
Published in KPCNews on Feb. 14, 2020