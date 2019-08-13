|
GARRETT - Anthony William Goss Sr., 31, of Garrett, passed away on Aug. 9, 2019, at 10:50 p.m., surrounded by loved ones.
He was born Oct. 25, 1987.
Anthony was an avid outdoorsman. He loved hunting of any kind and running beagles was his passion.
He was a member of AKC, UKC, and PKC kennel clubs.
Most of all Anthony loved his family and friends and spending time with this kids and all his nieces and nephews.
Anthony always spoke his mind no matter who was around, but everyone who ever met him, loved him. He touched an immeasurable amount of people in his short lifetime. Anthony would give a stranger the shirt off his back if they needed it.
The past three years Anthony had focused his time and energy on being a stay-at-home father to his four children.
Anthony was married to Destiny Hatton on Aug. 1, 2015, at Buck Lake Ranch in Angola.
Anthony is survived by his wife, Destiny Goss; four children, Kamerin, Adelynn, Anthony Jr., and Easton; father and stepmother, Ray and Amy Goss; mother, Linda Goss; brother, Brian and Claire Goss; sister Kayleigh and Drew Wuff; nieces and nephews, Daelinn, Bryan, Jayden, Derrick, Karsyn, Hannah, Corbyn, Gunner, Robert, Brantley, and Briakay; his father's mother, Vernetta Goss; his mother's mother, Lucrietia Cichoracki; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, James and Karri Hatton; sister-in-law, Amber and Paul Zecca; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father's father, Kenneth Goss Jr.; and his mother's father, Robert Cirhoracki.
Services will be held at Thomas Funeral Home in Garrett, Indiana.
Calling will be on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m.
Funeral services will be Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at 10 a.m.
Burial will follow at West Lawn Cemetery in North Branch, Michigan, his beloved hometown.
All memorials are to the funeral home to support costs.