Anthony Strawser

ANGOLA - Thirty-seven-year-old Anthony (Tony) Colt Strawser passed away in a motorcycle accident on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020.

He graduated from Mississinawa Valley in 2002, and went to college at the University of Northwestern Ohio.

He was the owner of HMH (Handy Man Home Improvement).

Tony loved his children, they were his life. He also loved the lake and anything with a motor that went fast. He had a real zest for life.

Tony was born on May 18, 1983, in Angola, Indiana.

He leaves behind three children, Aaron Colt Strawser, 16, and Maisie Nicole Strawser, 14, of Lima, Ohio, and Sawyer Colt Strawser, of Angola, Indiana. He is also survived by his parents, Laura and Joe Teeter, of Union City, Ohio, and Timothy Strawser, of Angola, Indiana; his siblings, Jessica (Derick) Thacker, of Bradford, Ohio, Ashley Strawser (Jesse Lipps), of Palestine, Ohio, Amber (Zane) Peters, of Union City, Indiana, Tyler Rathert (Cayla Noble), of West Alexandria, Ohio, Joseph Teeter and Emma Teeter, of Union City, Ohio, and Kayla Strawser, of Angola, Indiana; as well as 11 nieces and nephews.

He is also survived by his great-grandma, Rosie Deller; grandma, Marianna Teeter; aunt, Teri Strawser; as well as four aunts; four uncles; and numerous cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Dr. OJ (Doc) and Gene Strawser, Randy and Loraine Deller, Carl Teeter, and his uncle, Michael Book.

A Celebration of Life will be held at noon, on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Buck Lake Ranch in the Big Red Barn, 2705 W. Buck Lake Road, Angola, IN 46703.

We will gather for dinner after the service. BYOB

Arrangements entrusted to Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services-Highland.



Published in KPCNews on Aug. 26, 2020.
