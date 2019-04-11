KPCNews Obituaries
Frurip-May Funeral Home
309 W. Michigan Street
Lagrange, IN 46761
(260) 463-3131
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Frurip-May Funeral Home
309 W. Michigan Street
Lagrange, IN 46761
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Mount Zion Lutheran Church
797 N. Detroit St.
LaGrange, IN
KENDALLVILLE - Ardelle V. Merkling, 80, of Kendallville, died Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Lutheran Life Villages in Kendallville.

Mrs. Merkling was born Jan. 27, 1939, in Chicago, to Axel V. and Amy E. (Peterson) Anderson.

On Oct. 3, 1959, in Chicago, she married Roy L. Merkling Jr.; he preceded her in death on Aug. 22, 2009.

In 1959, Ardelle moved to the area from Chicago. She was a teacher's aide for the East Noble School Corp. for many years. She was a membership marketing specialist, a longtime volunteer and lifetime member of Indiana Lakeland Girl Scouts Council. An active member of the Mount Zion Lutheran Church in LaGrange, she was involved with the visiting ministry.

Surviving is a daughter and son-in-law, Ellen and Jay Ferguson of Kendallville; two sons and daughters-in-law, Thomas and Machele Merkling of Avilla, and Edward and Bonni Merkling of Indianapolis; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a sister, Carol Reichel of Chicago.

Along with her husband she was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Ronald Anderson.

Funeral services will take place Monday, April 15, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Mount Zion Lutheran Church, 797 N. Detroit St., LaGrange. The Rev. Justin Smoot will officiate the services.

Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery in Kendallville.

Visitation will take place on Sunday, April 14, 2019, from 2-5 p.m. at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange.

Memorials may be made to Mount Zion Lutheran Church or .

Condolences may be left for the family at fruripmayfuneralhome.com.

Published in KPCNews on Apr. 11, 2019
