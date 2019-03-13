ALBION - Ardith Keister, 80, of Albion, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday March 11, 2019.

She was born March 9, 1939, in Marshall, Michigan, to Harry and Violet (Rice) McDonald, both now deceased. She married Vance "Kook" Keister on June 29, 1956, in Ligonier. He preceded her in death in 2007.

Ardith worked for Tokheim for over 18 years. In her free time she enjoyed crafts and art, attending Berean Baptist Church, and especially spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Above all, she loved to laugh.

Survivors include sons, Kevin (Linda) Keister of Larwill and Steven (Sandra) Keister of Albion, and a daughter, Laurie Bode of Albion.

Also surviving are grandchildren Jodie Keister, Jamie Teders, Amber Keister, Ashley Keister, Steven Keister, Lacey Burkhart and Kolten Bode; 17 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Kathy Holsinger of Ligonier and Jeannie Villamaa of Fort Wayne.

She was preceded in death by grandchildren Bambi Bode and Makota Norris, a brother, Patrick McDonald, and a sister, Charlene Birch

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Friday, March 15, 2019, at Harper Funeral Homes, Albion Chapel, 771 Trail Ridge Road, Albion. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Rose Hill Cemetery, Albion.

Contributions in Ardith's memory may be directed to .

