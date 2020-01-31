KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Frurip-May Funeral Home
309 W. Michigan Street
Lagrange, IN 46761
(260) 463-3131
Graveside service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
2:00 PM
Greenlawn Cemetery
Orland, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Areta Chapin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Areta Chapin


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Areta Chapin Obituary

ORLAND - Areta Kay Chapin, 77, of Orland, Indiana, died on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at her home.

Mrs. Chapin was born on Feb. 26, 1942, in Steuben County, Indiana, to Wilford "Chewy" and Opal (Thrush) Willms.

Living most of her life in Steuben County, she was a homemaker. She was a loving mother and grandmother, who loved spending time with her family, and she especially loved going garage saling.

On Sept. 30, 1960, in Angola, Indiana, she married Rex L. Chapin.

Surviving are her husband of 60 years; two sons, Rory Chapin, of Orland, and Todd (Lisa) Chapin, of Angola; four grandchildren, Tabetha Knotts, Amber Chapin, Mark (Stephanie) Chapin, and TJ (Kourtney) Chapin; a sister, Janet (Paul) Mills, of Bedford, Indiana; two brothers, Dave (Linda) Willms, of LaGrange, Jim Willms and his companion, Wendy Grandstaff, of Howe.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Ron Willms and Norman Brooks.

A graveside service will take place on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Greenlawn Cemetery in Orland.

Pastor Stephen Altman will officiate the service.

Memorials may be made to Pulmonary Fibrosis Association Inc., 1525 Lakeville Drive, Suite 101, Kingwood, Texas 77339.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.

Published in KPCNews on Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Areta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Frurip-May Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -