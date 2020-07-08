CHURUBUSCO - Arleen Zumbrun, 88, formerly of Churubusco, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Oak Point Assisted Living in Columbia City.

Born on Feb. 5, 1932, in Whitley County, Indiana, she was the daughter of Otto and Louise (Snyder) Farris.

She graduated from Columbia City High School with the Class of 1951, received her Master's Degree from Indiana University and a Doctorate of Education from Ball State University.

On Dec. 8, 1951, she married Charles Zumbrun. Arleen was a retired Area Administrator of Fort Wayne Community Schools and past principals of the former Etna Troy School in Whitley County and Elmhurst High School in Fort Wayne. She also had taught English at West Noble High School and Churubusco High School. After retiring in 1993, she wrote features for Churubusco News and Senior Life.

Survivors include her daughter, Anne (Allan) Brasier; son, Chuck (Debbie) Zumbrun; daughter-in-law, Lana Zumbrun; five grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles B. Zumbrun; son, David Zumbrun; grandson, Robert Brasier; and 10 siblings.

A private family graveside service will take place at Christian Chapel Cemetery where Arleen will be laid to rest beside her husband.

Memorial donations may be made in her memory to the Peabody Public Library.

Arrangements with DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City.

Visit www.DeMoneyGrimes.com to send her family online condolences or sign the online guestbook.