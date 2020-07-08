1/1
Arleen Zumbrun
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Arleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

CHURUBUSCO - Arleen Zumbrun, 88, formerly of Churubusco, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Oak Point Assisted Living in Columbia City.

Born on Feb. 5, 1932, in Whitley County, Indiana, she was the daughter of Otto and Louise (Snyder) Farris.

She graduated from Columbia City High School with the Class of 1951, received her Master's Degree from Indiana University and a Doctorate of Education from Ball State University.

On Dec. 8, 1951, she married Charles Zumbrun. Arleen was a retired Area Administrator of Fort Wayne Community Schools and past principals of the former Etna Troy School in Whitley County and Elmhurst High School in Fort Wayne. She also had taught English at West Noble High School and Churubusco High School. After retiring in 1993, she wrote features for Churubusco News and Senior Life.

Survivors include her daughter, Anne (Allan) Brasier; son, Chuck (Debbie) Zumbrun; daughter-in-law, Lana Zumbrun; five grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles B. Zumbrun; son, David Zumbrun; grandson, Robert Brasier; and 10 siblings.

A private family graveside service will take place at Christian Chapel Cemetery where Arleen will be laid to rest beside her husband.

Memorial donations may be made in her memory to the Peabody Public Library.

Arrangements with DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City.

Visit www.DeMoneyGrimes.com to send her family online condolences or sign the online guestbook.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KPCNews on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Demoney-Grimes Funeral Home
600 Countryside Dr
Columbia City, IN 46725
(260) 244-5122
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved