Arlene Kurtz
Arlene Kurtz

KENDALLVILLE - Lillian Arlene Kurtz, 93, died Dec. 3, 2020, at Miller's Merry Manor in Garrett.

She was born Sept. 7, 1927, in Wauseon, Ohio, to Clarence H. and Clara (Klein) Yeagley. The family moved to Kendallville when she was 6 years old.

She graduated from Kendallville High School in 1945. She worked for more than 40 years as a secretary and bookkeeper for Kendallville public schools and the East Noble School Corporation, retiring in 1992.

She was an active member of Faith United Methodist Church and of the Kendallville All-Class Reunion committee. She was a devoted mother and grandmother to her family.

She married Raymond G. Kurtz on Dec. 2, 1948, in Kendallville. He preceded her in death in 2000.

She is survived by one son, David R. Kurtz and his wife, Lizbeth Rodecap-Kurtz of Auburn; twin daughters, Karol Oelfke and her husband, Greg, of Kendallville and Karen Mick of Grand Rapids, Michigan; six grandsons, David J. Kurtz, Drew Kurtz, Dan Kurtz, Adam Kurtz, Kyle Mavis and Brad Pyle; and eight great-grandchildren.

A private memorial service for family members will be held at a later date.



Published in KPCNews on Dec. 5, 2020.
