ANGOLA - Arne C. Swanson, age 83, of Hamilton Lake, Indiana, passed away March 17, 2019, after a period of declining health. Arne was born Sept. 22, 1935, in Chicago, Illinois, to Ernest and Linnea (Lindblad) Swanson. He moved from Chicago to Hamilton Lake in 1985 when he became one of the owners of Angola Ford Mercury, which he owned from 1986 through 2013. Arne was active in many community organizations and clubs.

Arne is survived by Kay (Turner) Swanson, his wife of 64 years; his children, Keith (Linda) of Old Tappan, New Jersey; Roy of Sarasota, Florida; Mark (Patti) of Clermont, Florida; his grandchildren Bryan (Jennifer); Derek; Corinne (Scott) McClanahan; Daniel; Michael; and his great-grandchildren Lily McClanahan; Jordan and Lincoln Swanson.

Arne was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Bert and Lennart Swanson.

Services for Arne will be private.

In lieu of flowers or gifts please make a donation in his memory to the , .

Condolences may be expressed online through weichtfh.com.

Local arrangements are entrusted to Weicht Funeral Home, Angola.