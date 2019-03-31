Arnold Ross Berryhill, 93, of Angola and formerly of Avilla died Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at 6:55 a.m. at Aperion Care in Angola.

He was born June 5, 1925, in DeKalb County to Russell and Gladys Irene (Haverstock) Berryhill.

In 1971, he married Ruth Elaine (DePew) Weirich. She preceded him in death on March 14, 2009.

Mr. Berryhill worked at International Harvester in Fort Wayne for 18 years. He then owned and operated A&H Specialties in Kendallville for 25 years, retiring in September 1991.

He was a member of Faith United Methodist Church in Kendallville and Gideons International. He was also a 32nd degree Mason and former member of the Eastern Star where he served as a past Worthy Patron.

Surviving are two daughters, Brenda (Phil) DeRosia of Ormond Beach, Florida, and Linda Sue (Alan) Stetzel of Angola; a stepson, Dan (Sue) Weirich of Huntertown; three grandchildren, Chris Forbes, Jeromie Henderson and Jessica Henderson; 11 stepgrandchildren, Josh (Katie) Weirich, Melissa (Steve) Zabel, Matt (Kristin) Weirich, Ricky Stetzel, Renee Stetzel, Philip (Amanda) DeRosia, Jennifer DeRosia, Lauren Carver, Billy Waddington, Alyssa Waddington and Micheala Baumgartner; six great-grandchildren, Alysia Forbes, Cody Forbes, Shelby Forbes, Steven Henderson, Cameron Henderson and Emma Henderson; 14 step-great-grandchildren, Brandt Weirich, Ethan Weirich, Cassie Weirich, Soren Zabel, Marek Zabel, Clara Weirich, Dallia Stetzel, Remmey Stetzel, Roam Stetzel, Dallas Stetzel, Jeremiah Stetzel, Braydon Smith, Evan DeRosia, and Sarah DeRosia; five great-great-grandchildren; three half-sisters, Naomi Cook of Auburn, Wanda Lorenze of Thermopolis, Wyoming, and Marilyn Weilbaker of West Lafayette; two half-brothers, Raymond Berryhill of Corunna and Everett Berryhill of Corunna; and the mother of his children, Hazel Berryhill Henderson of Angola.

He was also preceded in death by a son, Steven Berryhill; a grandson, Eric Forbes; two great-granddaughters, Courtney Forbes and Cassandra Forbes; a brother, Dean Berryhill; and a stepsister, Elizabeth Waldron;

Funeral services will be Thursday, April 4, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, with the Rev. Steven Bahrt of Faith United Methodist Church in Kendallville officiating. Burial will be in Fairfield Cemetery in DeKalb County.

Calling is Wednesday, April 3, 2019, from 2-6 p.m. at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service on Thursday.

Preferred memorials are to Gideons International or the .

View a video tribute after Wednesday or share memories and condolences at youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.