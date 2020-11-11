1/1
Arnold Perkins
1936 - 2020
{ "" }
KENDALLVILLE - Arnold L. Perkins, 84, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at Hickory Creek in Kendallville.

He was born on Aug. 22, 1936, in DeKalb County, Indiana, to Clarence and Leora (Landis) Perkins.

He honorably served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

Mr. Perkins was a dairy farmer. He was a member of the American Legion.

Arnold enjoyed fishing and square dancing. He loved being outdoors and rototilling his garden.

He was a loving father and grandfather, but still had a stubborn streak a mile long.

Surviving are three daughters, Nicole Miller, of Wolcottville, Kathy (Kandie) Honaker, of Albion and Christina (Gary) Mast, of Hudson; a son, Tracy Honaker, of Kendallville; and numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; four sons, Andrew Perkins, James Perkins, Brett Honaker and Shane Honaker; a daughter, Deb Brockman; two sisters, Marilyn Hulen and Annabelle Conrad; and a brother, Morris Perkins.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at 3 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville Chapel, S.R. 9 North, Wolcottville.

Burial will be at Woodland Cemetery in Wolcottville.

Pallbearers are Lonnie Gibson Jr., Collin Miller, John Dever, Myles Edwards, Nathan Armey and Beau Sutton.

Calling is on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, from 2-3 p.m., at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials may be directed to the funeral home for funeral expenses.

Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.



Published in KPCNews on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Calling hours
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Young Family Funeral Home
NOV
12
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Young Family Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Young Family Funeral Home
100 Cemetery Rd
Wolcottville, IN 46795
(260) 854-2251
