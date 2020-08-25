1/1
Arthur Crozier
1945 - 2020
DECATUR - Arthur G. Crozier, 74, of Decatur, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

He was born on Nov. 18, 1945, in Decatur, Indiana, to Cloyce G. Crozier and Frieda D. (Clingenpeel) Crozier.

Art was married to Diane S. (Gaunt) Beres on June 28, 1991, in Decatur, Indiana.

Art served in the Indiana Air National Guard from 1965 to 1971.

He graduated from Decatur High School in 1964, and was a member of Decatur Church of God.

Art retired from B.F. Goodrich in 1994, with 30 years of service and had worked part-time at Adams Memorial Hospital.

He loved going to his grandchildren's activities, sports events, and dance recitals. He was an Indianapolis Colts, IU Basketball, Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds fan.

Art is survived by his wife, Diane S. Crozier, of Decatur, Indiana; daughter, Julia Ann (Bruce) Beard, of Edgerton, Ohio; son, Marc William (Amie) Crozier, of Auburn, Indiana; daughter, Nancy Kristine Crozier, of Fremont, Indiana; stepdaughter, Tasha (Jeremy) Hannon, of Hartford City, Indiana; stepson, Ian Beres, of Decatur, Indiana; stepdaughter, Tonya (James) Teer, of Hartford City, Indiana; sister, Lois Staub, of Decatur, Indiana; and five grandchildren, Mason (Jarred) Roberts, Mercedes Hannon, Tiffany Crozier, Quinten Teer and Logan Crozier.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister and brother-in-law, Carolyn and Jack Lawson; and brother-in-law, Tom Staub.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at Decatur Church of God with Pastor Don Smith officiating.

Burial will follow at Decatur Cemetery.

Family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m., on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur, and one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.

Due to public concerns of safety, we request family and visitors practice social distancing and the wearing of masks. For those who prefer or who are in a high risk category, we ask that you "like" the Facebook page of Zwick & Jahn where the service will be live-streamed.

Preferred memorials may be given to Decatur Church of God.

Arrangements are by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur, Indiana.



Published in KPCNews on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Zwick and Jahn Funeral Home
520 N 2nd Street
Decatur, IN 46733
(260) 724-9164
