WAWAKA - Arthur "Ron" Epert, age 69, of Steinbarger Lake, Wawaka, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday morning, Sept. 15, 2020, at home.

He was born on Aug. 10, 1951, the son of Arthur C. and Betty H. (Eytcheson) Epert in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

On June 7, 1980, he married Melanie Hire; she survives.

Ron was a lifetime area resident and a 1970 graduate of West Noble High School.

He drove truck for nearly 30 years, during which time he worked for Line & Greenleaf & Bulkamatic Transport Company.

Ron attended Wawaka United Methodist Church for many years and was currently a member of Ligonier United Methodist Church.

Survivors include his wife, Melanie Epert, of Steinbarger Lake; children, Megan Epert, of Goshen, Indiana, and Joshua C. Epert, of Chicago, Illinois; two sisters, Roxie (Dan) Lyons, of Cromwell, Indiana, and Shelly McKee, of Syracuse, Indiana.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur C. and Betty H. Epert; and a brother, James Philip Epert.

A funeral service will be held in Ron's honor on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South, Ligonier, IN 46767.

Pastor Jean Ness will officiate.

Burial will follow at Hire Cemetery in Ligonier, Indiana.

Family and friends will be received from 2-5 p.m., on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, and also from 10-11 a.m., prior to the service at Yeager Funeral Home on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020.

Memorial contributions may be directed to The American Liver Foundation, National Office, 39 Broadway, Suite 2700, New York, NY 10006. Or online at www.liverfoundation.org.

Yeager Funeral Home in Ligonier is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.