1/1
Arthur Epert
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arthur's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

WAWAKA - Arthur "Ron" Epert, age 69, of Steinbarger Lake, Wawaka, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday morning, Sept. 15, 2020, at home.

He was born on Aug. 10, 1951, the son of Arthur C. and Betty H. (Eytcheson) Epert in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

On June 7, 1980, he married Melanie Hire; she survives.

Ron was a lifetime area resident and a 1970 graduate of West Noble High School.

He drove truck for nearly 30 years, during which time he worked for Line & Greenleaf & Bulkamatic Transport Company.

Ron attended Wawaka United Methodist Church for many years and was currently a member of Ligonier United Methodist Church.

Survivors include his wife, Melanie Epert, of Steinbarger Lake; children, Megan Epert, of Goshen, Indiana, and Joshua C. Epert, of Chicago, Illinois; two sisters, Roxie (Dan) Lyons, of Cromwell, Indiana, and Shelly McKee, of Syracuse, Indiana.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur C. and Betty H. Epert; and a brother, James Philip Epert.

A funeral service will be held in Ron's honor on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South, Ligonier, IN 46767.

Pastor Jean Ness will officiate.

Burial will follow at Hire Cemetery in Ligonier, Indiana.

Family and friends will be received from 2-5 p.m., on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, and also from 10-11 a.m., prior to the service at Yeager Funeral Home on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020.

Memorial contributions may be directed to The American Liver Foundation, National Office, 39 Broadway, Suite 2700, New York, NY 10006. Or online at www.liverfoundation.org.

Yeager Funeral Home in Ligonier is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KPCNews on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Yeager Funeral Home - Ligonier
Send Flowers
SEP
21
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Yeager Funeral Home - Ligonier
Send Flowers
SEP
21
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Yeager Funeral Home - Ligonier
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Yeager Funeral Home - Ligonier
1589 Lincolnway South
Ligonier, IN 46767
260-894-4900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Yeager Funeral Home - Ligonier

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved