Arthur Grosjean
Arthur Grosjean

Arthur Grosjean Obituary

WHEATON, Ill. - Arthur E. Grosjean, 49, a resident of Wheaton, Illinois, died Tuesday, July 2, 2019, suddenly at home.

He was born Jan. 19, 1970, in Orrville, Ohio, to Merle and Karen Grosjean.

Art grew up in Orrville, Ohio, until moving to Kendallville, Indiana, where he graduated from East Noble High School in 1988.

In high school he was a member of the marching band and was employed at the local McDonald's.

He then attended Purdue University and graduated with a bachelor degree in 1994.

He moved to the Chicago area where he was employed by Deutsche Bank, where he recently celebrated his 25th anniversary.

He loved going to the movies and was a sci-fi enthusiast who especially enjoyed Star Wars.

He enjoyed his vacations to Lake Erie in Marblehead, Ohio, where he would fish and enjoy swimming and family.

He was known as "Uncle Buck" to many because of his caring and loving ways and because of his great hugs.

He is survived by the love of his life, Susan Sujak; his mother, Karen Shupp Grosjean, of Kendallville, Indiana; his sister, Wendy Grosjean Svoboda; and nephews, Jarek and Joren Svoboda, of Naperville; and many aunts, uncles and cousins in Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his father and his grandparents.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019, from 4-8 p.m., at Hultgren Funeral Home, 304 N. Main St., Wheaton, IL 60187.

Published in KPCNews on July 9, 2019
