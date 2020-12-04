AUBURN - Arthur I. Richardson, 90, of Auburn, died Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 at his home. Art was born June 28, 1930 in Springfield, Missouri, a son of the late Carl and Artie Marie Richardson.

Art was a United States Air Force veteran and served in the Korean war. Art had worked at Mistletoe Trucking in Enid, Oklahoma for 15 years, in the quality control department at Universal Tool & Stamping in Butler for 19 years, and then after his retirement, he worked at Enterprise Rental Car for 12 years.

Art was a member of Auburn Church of Christ. He was an avid golfer and won the club championship at Cedar Creek Golf Course in 1982, 1983 and 1994, the match play champion at Cedar Creek Golf Course in 1996 and the 2005 Garrett Club champion.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Shirley Richardson of Auburn; son, Ken Kinsey of Bluffton; grandson, Shade Kinsey of Fort Wayne; granddaughters Amber Kinsey of Antioch, Tennessee and Hunter (Katie Olerud) Kinsey of Princeton, Minnesota and great grandson Sawyer; daughter, Mona Lane of Fort Wayne; grandson Josh (Tanya) Warstler of Chandler, Arizona and granddaughter Jada (Carl-Philip) Dorissant of Fort Wayne; great grandchildren, Cash, Mateo and Micah; daughter, Zona (Marshall Burell) Richardson of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; grandson, Drs. Adam (Lana) Richardson of Columbus, Ohio; granddaughter, Jasie Parsons of Oklahoma City, OK and great grandson Harper Parsons; daughter, Kathy (Bob) Lewis of Olathe, Kansas; granddaughter Tiffany (Brian) Zamiska of Dixon, Missouri; great grandchildren Dacoda, Samuel and Katlyn; granddaughter Hollie (Josh) Arnold of Olathe, Kansas; great grandchildren Cohen, Kale, Isaac, and Elliott; grandson, Braden Lewis of Kansas City, Kansas; great grandson, Julian Lewis; daughter, Patti (Greg) Cox of Oklahoma, City, Oklahoma; granddaughter Kinsey (Ben) Crocker of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; great granddaughter James Crocker; grandson, Logan (Paige) Cox of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; great grandson, Henry Cox.

He was preceded in death by brothers, Roy, Carl and Charles Richardson; and sisters, Ruth Mullins, Edith Mullins and Wanda Howard.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday Dec. 7, 2020 with visitation one hour prior at Auburn Church of Christ 208 W. 18th Street, Auburn. Rev. Andy Grimes and Rev. Joe Heins will be officiating. Visitation will be held Sunday from 5-8 p.m. at Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services 502 N. Main Street, Auburn. Face masks and social distancing will be required and only 25 people at a time will be allowed to be in the funeral home for the visitation.

Burial will be held in Woodlawn Cemetery, Auburn at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to Auburn Church of Christ.

To sign the online guest book, visit www.pinningtonfh.com.