SYRACUSE - Arthur "Wesley" Arendt III, age 78, of Syracuse, Indiana, passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 4:53 pm. He was born on April 3, 1941 in Baltimore, Maryland, the son of Arthur Wesley II and Doris (Hayes) Arendt. On July 12, 1964 he married Margaret Braly Schissler.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Margaret Braly Arendt of Syracuse, Indiana; four children, Lorri (Brian) Shepherd of Ligonier, Indiana, Jenifer (Gene) Teel of Ligonier, Indiana, Christian (Rebecca) Arendt of Holmes Beach, Florida, and Jeffrey Arendt of Lambertville, New Jersey; six grandchildren, Ashley (McCaylen) Croninger of Ligonier, Indiana, Alexis (Brandon) George of South Bend, Indiana, Kenzie Teel and Kristina Teel, both of Ligonier, Indiana, and Gabriel Arendt and Caleb Arendt, both of Holmes Beach, Florida; and one sister, Dennison (David) Houck of Princeton, New Jersey.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Wesley served in the Coast Guard and retired from Tremco as a sales manager after 26 years of service. He was a member of Strong Tower Worship Center in Ligonier and owned and operated Heavenly Snoballs with his wife, Margaret, along with their entire family. Wesley loved attending his grandchildren's sporting events and always supported them in whatever they did. He also loved making memories on family vacations in Ocean City, Maryland, and was an avid Baltimore Colts fan.
A memorial service will be held in Wesley's honor at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Strong Tower Worship Center. Pastor Josh Vargas will officiate.
Family and friends will be received from 3-6 p.m. prior to the service at the church on Wednesday.
A cremation committal will take place at Legacy Cremation & Remembrance Center in Ligonier.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Visiting Nurse Hospice Care, 5910 Homestead Rd., Fort Wayne, IN 46814.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.