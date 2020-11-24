KENDALLVILLE - Arvill Buell Brown, age 97, passed peacefully into the arms of his Savior on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020.

He was born on Aug. 5, 1923, in Wetonka, South Dakota, to Arvill Clay and Anna Mathea (Gunderson) Brown.

He graduated from Clearspring High School in Norman, Indiana, in 1941.

While attending Tri-State University in Angola, Indiana, he met and married the love of his life, June Rose Strong, at her parents' home in St. Joe, Indiana, on Oct. 13, 1944.

He served in the U.S. Navy as a radar operator in the Philippines from 1944-1946.

He then completed his college courses, receiving a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering in 1946.

They lived for 10 years in Decatur, Illinois, where he worked as construction superintendent and engineer on various general contracting projects for Fisher-Stoune, moving later to Huntington, Indiana, as design engineer in manufacturing for Maco Corp., where he received two patents.

Five years were spent in Lansing, Michigan, where he was engineer and supervisor for construction of a new 40-acre campus for Great Lakes Bible College.

From 1963 until 2013, Arvill was self-employed as president of Brown Consulting Engineers Inc. Working with his family, they designed buildings, laid out subdivisions and performed hundreds of land surveys all over Noble and surrounding counties.

Arvill was Noble County highway engineer in 1966, and Noble County surveyor from 1967-1971, and served on the Plan Commission and Drainage Board.

His interests included woodworking, traveling, reading, music and fishing. One of his greatest joys was eating a meal with family and friends, whether at home or a restaurant, always making sure everyone had a good time.

He loved the Lord with his whole heart, studying the Scriptures and serving as an Elder in the Church of Christ, wherever they lived. He also served as minister at Ligonier Church of Christ for two years and co-minister at Kendallville Church of Christ for several years.

He was known to be a gentle man of integrity, slow to anger and a peacemaker.

Surviving are a son and his wife, Duane A. and Diana Lynne Brown; two daughters, LuReign A. Brown and Anita J. Brown, all of Kendallville; nine grandchildren; and 32 great-grandchildren, with a great-great grandchild expected in March; Brian and Christi (Saylor) Brown, of Kendallville (6 children); Laura and Eric Pentecost of Fremont (five children); Rachel Brown, of Kendallville; Daniel and Trisha (Parks) Brown, of Auburn (eight children); David and Larissa (Covert) Brown, of Fort Wayne (one child); Andrew and Ann (Bishop) Brown, of Superior, Colorado (one child); Stephen and Nicole (Rehil) Brown, of Auburn (eight children); Natalie and Chase Gibson, of Kendallville (three children) and Emily Brown, of Kendallville. Also surviving are three siblings, Mrs. Floyd (Alveda) Meneely and Neal H. Brown, both of Napa, California, and F. Lee (Jean) Brown, of Fairfield, California.

Arvill was preceded in death by his wife, June, on Jan. 9, 2017; and two sisters, Mary Anne Stone, of Napa, California, and Mrs. Albert (Viola) Albeyta, of Vallejo, California.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family viewing was conducted on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Feller & Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo, Indiana, with burial at Riverview Cemetery in Newville, Indiana, the next day.

Preferred memorials are to Honor Flight Northeast Indiana, (which Arvill enjoyed immensely in 2013) P.O. Box 5, Huntertown IN 46748; or International Disaster Emergency Service (I.D.E.S.), P.O. Box 379, Noblesville, IN 46061.

