ANGOLA - Ashley Marie Mitchell, 33, of Angola, passed away peacefully to join our Lord Jesus on Saturday, March 9, 2019, leaving behind her devoted mother, Cynthia DiAnne Mitchell of Angola, and her father, Mohammad Rafi of Columbus, Ohio, and her beloved dog, Bruiser.

She was born in Fort Wayne. Ashley moved with her family a lot. She spent most of her life in Cincinnati, Ohio, and Grandville, Michigan, where she graduated from high school. Ashley was a competitive figure skater for 10 years and was a member of Northern Kentucky Figure Skating Club. Ashley had a deep love for animals. She had a sincere relationship with her friends.

Also surviving are her Uncle Verne V. Mitchell III of Fort Wayne; cousins, Verne "Van," Jonathon Russell and Alexander "Alex"; and her great-aunt Mary Mitchell Koehlinger.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Verne V. Mitchell Jr. and Frances Weitzman Mitchell Rousseau.

Service is at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019, with calling two hours prior at Trinity English Lutheran Church, 450 W. Washington Blvd., Fort Wayne, IN 46802.

Preferred memorials made be made in honor of Ashley Mitchell to Steuben County Humane Shelter.