Ashton Miller

AUBURN - Ashton Faith Miller, age 25, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Parkview DeKalb Hospital in Auburn.

She was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on May 20, 1995.

She went through DeKalb Central Schools in the functional skills classes and everyone was so good to her, from her bus drivers to her teachers and aides. Her family said that she was very blessed. On the other hand, her family said that everyone knew her and that she touched a lot of lives with her infectious smile and her belly laugh.

Ashton was a member of County Line Church of God Buddy Program and she was a part of the day program at Benchmark in Fort Wayne. She attended summer camp at Camp Red Cedar in Fort Wayne and she also participated in therapeutic horseback riding at the camp.

Ashton was a member of the Special Olympics bowling team and she enjoyed competing in the Miss Amazing Pageant, where she was Indiana's runner-up in her age group in 2014, 2015 and 2016. Ashton was also a game show junkie, especially anything that Steve Harvey was hosting.

Survivors include her father and stepmother, Craig and Sarah Miller, of Auburn; her mother and stepfather, Kimberley and Brett Noe, of Mesa, Arizona; brothers, Caleb Miller, of Mesa, Arizona, and Gary Miller, of Auburn; sisters and brother-in-law, Brooke and Mike Smith, of Keystone Heights, Florida, Serenity Miller, of Auburn and Jazzlynn Miller, of Auburn; grandmother, Marceil Miller, of Auburn; grandparents, David and Karen Mayse, of South Point, Ohio, and Bill and Karen Stackhaus, of Muncie; step-grandparents, Stephen and Trudy Noe, of Surprise, Arizona; stepsister, Dylan Noe, of Peoria, Illinois; stepbrother, Sebastian Noe, of Peoria, Illinois; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Charles Miller; grandparents, David and Judy Graley; grandmother, Patricia Meredith; and nephew, Leon Scott Hassett.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020, from 3-7 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center Street in Auburn.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn with Pastor Doug Stockton.

Burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.

Memorial donations may be directed to Camp Red Cedar, 3900 Hursh Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46845.

