AVILLA - Atlee Eugene "Gene" Hamlin, 93, of Avilla, Indiana, and formerly of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Sacred Heart Home in Avilla.

He was born on June 5, 1927, to Marcus Benjamin and Lestie Martha (Pafford) Hamlin.

Mr. Hamlin honorably served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and the Korean War.

Gene was blessed with the opportunity to be on an Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., in September 2015.

On Feb. 6, 1953, he married Maxine J. Friskney. She preceded him in death on Feb. 7, 2017.

He was co-owner and head mechanic of Friskney Implement in Kendallville.

Gene enjoyed gardening, traveling and telling stories.

Surviving are a daughter, Deborah (George) Hall, of Auburn; three sons, Craig (Cheryl) Hamlin, of Kendallville, Roger Hamlin, of Fort Wayne and Ritchie (Dawn) Hamlin, of Corunna; a daughter-in-law, Mary Hamlin, of Plainfield; 12 grandchildren, Scott (Meghan) Hamlin, Julie (Mike) Hamlin Lee, Jenny (Dan) Hall Hartman, Christina (Shane) Hall Pranger, Marcus Hamlin, Ben Hamlin, Matthew Hamlin, Katie Hamlin, Laura Hall, Chris Hamlin, Jesse Hamlin and Erin Hamlin; eight great-grandchildren; three sisters, June Stackhouse, of Kendallville, Beatrice Douglas, of Auburn and Beulah Morr, of Fort Wayne; and a brother, Argile (Marilyn) Hamlin, of Kendallville.

He was preceded in death by a son, Michael Hamlin; two sisters, Frances Lafferty and Oneita Bailey; and three brothers, John Hamlin, Walter Hamlin, and Russell Hamlin.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, from 1-2 p.m., at the graveside.

Funeral services will be on Saturday at 2 p.m., at Fairfield Cemetery in DeKalb County, with Tom Novy officiating.

A live broadcast of the service will be available for viewing on the Young Family Funeral Home Facebook page on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Per the Governor of Indiana, face masks are required to be worn.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Honor Flight Northeast Indiana or the Alzheimer's Association.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

View a video tribute or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfunerahome.com.