LEO - Aubrey Wedzel Griggs, 74, died on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at his home in Leo, Indiana.
He was born in River Haven, Indiana, on Oct. 3, 1945, to Aubrey C. and Marguerite (Townsend) Griggs. They preceded him in death.
He married Sandra Kaye (Bates) Roe on Nov. 9, 1997, in Allen County, Indiana, and she preceded him in death on Sept. 7, 2008.
Surviving are his stepchildren, Cheryl A. Roe, of St. Louis, Missouri, Kelly Rae Roe, of Mosinee, Wisconsin, Barbara Kay (Bob) Swaim, of Leo, Lori (Randall) Miller, of Leo, and Julie (James) Kelley, of Leo; nine step-grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Delores "Katie" Laux, of St. Joe, Judy Anne (Martin) Anspach, of St. Joe, Veda Sue (Bill) Mauller, of Leo, Vickie Jean Miller, of Grabill, Warren (Lucy) Griggs, of St. Joe, Kevin (Jan) Griggs, of Fort Wayne, and David (Pamela) Griggs, of Auburn; sister-in-law, Karen Sue Griggs, of Ashley; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Robert J. Griggs and Kerry Layne Griggs; brother and sister-in-law, William S. and Margaret E. "Peg" Griggs; sisters and brothers-in-law, Fletta and Eugene Zerns and Lois A. and Marvin Stauffer; brothers-in-law, Charles "Chuck" Laux and Reuben Miller; nephew, Joe Ault; and great-nephew, Jason "JW" Griggs.
Wetz grew up in St. Joe, Indiana, and graduated from Riverdale School in 1963.
Upon graduation, he joined the Navy and was a Vietnam veteran, serving on the USS Ranger.
After his release from the Navy in 1966, he joined the working force at Par-Tee Company in Spencerville, Indiana. He worked as a supervisor until it closed.
He was one of 13 children with a multitude of nieces and nephews.
He loved sports, especially Dodger baseball and Bobby Knight's IU Basketball. He loved to argue politics and would bet you a quarter on anything. He loved his family very much and whenever a new person joined the family, he always helped out with names on "Name That Relative". He was also a member of Leo American Legion Post 409.
Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, a private family viewing and graveside service will be held.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given for funeral expenses.
Arrangements by Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home in Spencerville.
