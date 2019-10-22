|
KENDALLVILLE - Audra H. King, formerly of Stroh, Indiana, died Oct. 17, 2019, at Lutheran Life Villages in Kendallville, Indiana.
Mrs. King was born on March 14, 1921, in Gladwin, Michigan, to Harry C. and Viola (Warner) Porter.
Living most of her lifetime in LaGrange County, she retired from Fan Coach Company where she had worked in the cabinet department.
Mrs. King was a member of Stroh Church of God.
On March 14, 1939, in LaGrange, Indiana, she married Edward A. King. He preceded her in death on Aug. 3, 2000.
Surviving are a daughter, Wilma McCombs, of LaGrange,; a daughter-in-law, Rebecca King, of Stroh; eight grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Along with her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Joyce Gibson; a son, DuWan J. King; six sisters, Virginia Fuller, Edna Elston, Esther McClish, Bertha Sprouse, Betty Humes and Dorothy Porter; and three brothers, Chester, Clarence, and Alvin Porter.
Visitation for Mrs. King will begin at 11 a.m., on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, and continue until the funeral service at noon, at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange.
Randy VanDyne will officiate the services.
Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in LaGrange.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Stroh Church of God.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.