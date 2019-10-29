|
AUBURN - Audrey J. Millis, 82, of Auburn, Indiana, died Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
Audrey was born June 12, 1937, in Weidman, Michigan.
Audrey was a United States Navy veteran and had worked as a dental assistant for the American Red Cross.
She was a member of Saint Michael Catholic Church in Waterloo. Survivors include her sons, Dorne A. Millis II, and Mark A. Millis; daughter, Tammy Millis; a sister, Betty Morrison; grandchildren, Nino (Ginny) Fernando, Matt (Becca) Millis, Amanda (Raul) Gonzalez, Shanna (Jim) Childress, Wendy (Andrew) Smosna and Paul (Jacqueline) Millis; great-grandchildren, Raya, Mable, Paisley, James, Issac, Kai, Mariah, Haylee, Harper, Everett, Olivia and Mikey.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dorne A. "Dick" Millis in 2017.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, with calling one hour prior at St. Michael Catholic Church, 1098 C.R. 39, Waterloo.
Calling also will be held Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, from 6-8 p.m., at Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services 502 N. Main St., Auburn.
Recital of the rosary will be held Wednesday at 7:45 p.m. at the funeral home.
Burial will be held at Saint Michael Catholic Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Quiet Knight.
