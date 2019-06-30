KPCNews Obituaries
Greenlawn Memorial Park
6600 Covington Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
(260) 432-3914
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Greenlawn Memorial Park
6600 Covington Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
7:00 PM
Greenlawn Memorial Park
6600 Covington Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Wayne Street United Methodist Church
300 E. Wayne St.
Fort Wayne, IN
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
First Wayne Street United Methodist Church
300 E. Wayne St.
Fort Wayne, IN
August Lundquist Jr.


1933 - 2019
August Lundquist Jr. Obituary

FORT WAYNE - Rev. Dr. August Lundquist Jr., 86, of Fort Wayne went to be with his Lord and Savior on June 28, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.

August was born in Pierceton in June of 1933 to August and Myrtle (Maggart) Lundquist.

After graduating from Pierceton High School, he furthered his Christian education with a degree from Kentucky Asbury and then later earned his master's and then doctorate of divinity. He served the Lord at various United Methodist churches in northern Indiana.

August is survived by his beloved wife of 38 years, Sharon (Dove) Lundquist; his children, Linda (Jeannie) Lundquist of Norfolk, Virginia; Nita (Kevin) Webb of Auburn; Susi (Brian) Webb of Anthem, Arizona; Mark (Kelly) Lundquist of Albion; step-daughter Cindy Cooper of Alexandria; seven grandchildren and one step-grandchild; 12 great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded to glory by his parents, his sisters Lilyan (Lundquist) Berlin and Lucille (Lundquist) Dunfee, and by his step-children Deanna (Cooper) Brees and Nick Cooper.

August loved the Lord and sought innovative ways to share the good news of God's love, compassion and redemption. A gifted musician, August sang in many ensembles and choirs. He loved singing hymns and praise music, served in various leadership roles for Epworth Forest Choir School, and sang with the Sounds of Hope tour throughout Europe.

Fifty years ago, he was one of the founding pastors for Lake Wawasee's Boat-in Worship, which continues today. He was an early adopter of contemporary worship and praise music as well as a lover of more traditional worship, rich hymnology and classical music.

August was a life-long teacher, reader and learner. He loved his family, cherished his friends and thoroughly enjoyed golfing, camping and boating. August's creativity, innovation, encouragement and prayer support will be missed by all who were close to him. He was an example whose influence reached beyond his view.

Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at the First Wayne Street United Methodist Church, 300 E. Wayne St., Fort Wayne, IN, with calling one hour prior. Visitation also Tuesday, July 2, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. with Masonic service by Albion Lodge 97 at 7 p.m. at Greenlawn Funeral Home, 6600 Covington Road, Fort Wayne, IN. Burial at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne, IN.

Memorial gifts may be directed to First Wayne Street United Methodist Church in Fort Wayne. To sign the online guestbook go to www.greenlawnmpfh.com.

Published in KPCNews on June 30, 2019
