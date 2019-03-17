KPCNews Obituaries
|
Services
Hite Funeral Home
403 S Main St
Kendallville, IN 46755
(260) 347-1653
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hite Funeral Home
403 S Main St
Kendallville, IN 46755
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Hite Funeral Home
403 S Main St
Kendallville, IN 46755
View Map
AVILLA - Avery Wayne Hart, age 84, of rural Avilla, died Thursday, March 14, 2019, at his residence.

Mr. Hart was born in LaGrange, Indiana, on Nov. 9, 1934, to the late Fearon B. Clela Bell (Cox) Hart. He married Arlene Lorane Kern on Dec. 21, 1957, in Kendallville and she preceded him in death on March 28, 2016.

Wayne was employed with Flint & Walling in Kendallville for 45-plus years. He was a member of the First Church of God in Kendallville.

He is survived by son, Richard and Jeanne Hart of Avilla; son, Arthur Hart of Avilla; three grandchildren: Tiffany Chester of Auburn;  Zachary and Krystal Hart of Fort Wayne; and Brandi and Derek Hicks of Auburn;eight great-grandchildren; sister, Betty Jacquay of Kendallville; brother, Herbert and Linda Hart of Kendallville; and sister-in-law, Judy Hart of Kendallville.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, son, James Lee Hart who died in 2008, and a brother, Franklin Hart.

 Visitation will be held Monday, March 18, 2019, from 3-7 p.m. at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Hite Funeral Home.

Pastor Jim Kane of First Church of God will officiate the funeral service.

Burial will take place at Rehobeth Cemetery near Albion.

Share a memory or send a condolence online at hitefuneralhome.com

Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.

Published in KPCNews on Mar. 17, 2019
