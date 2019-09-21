|
PORTLAND - Barbara Bruner, 78, a resident of Portland, Indiana, passed away on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie.
Barbara was born on July 26, 1941, in Union City, Indiana, the daughter of Glenn and Mary (LeMaster) Hummel.
She graduated from Mississinewa Valley High School in 1960, and married Jim Bruner on June 5, 1960.
She was a member of Pike Friends 'N' Neighbors, American Red Cross, Community and Family Services, where she was active in the food bank, Thrift Shop and W.I.C. program.
She loved to sew and make crafts for her friends and family.
Barbara also volunteered for the Jay County Fair Association for many years.
Survivors include her husband of 59 years, Jim Bruner, of Portland; son, Terry Bruner (wife Cathy), of Auburn; two daughters, Suzanne Clevenger (husband Greg), of Ridgeville, and Peggy Atkinson (husband Troy), of Portland; one brother, Keith Hummel (wife Kay), of Union City; one sister, Bonnie Deaton, of Biloxi, Mississippi; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, from 3-7 p.m., at Williamson-Spencer and Penrod Funeral Home in Portland.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at 2 p.m., at Williamson-Spencer and Penrod Funeral Home in Portland.
Pastor Darrel Borders will officiate and burial will follow at Salamonia Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed toward the Jay County .
Online condolences may be sent to www.williamsonspencer.com.