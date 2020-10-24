ANGOLA - Barbara Ann Cotner, age 77, of Angola, Indiana, and formerly of Fort Wayne and Columbia City, Indiana, passed away on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at her home.

She was born on Aug. 19, 1943, in Allen County, Indiana, to Wayne and Doris (Baumert) Doty.

Barb graduated from New Haven High School in 1961, and received an associate's degree in nursing from IPFW.

She was a longtime registered nurse, working for Parkview Hospital for 25 years, Lutheran Hospital for five years and Cameron Memorial Community Hospital for 14 years. She most recently was a nurse for many years for Cameron Home Health Care and Hospice.

Barb was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Fremont, Indiana.

Survivors include her children, Myra (Mike) Miller, of Butler, Indiana, and Bradley (Tracy) Cotner, of New Haven, Indiana; grandchildren, Joshua Cotner, Meghan Zumwalt, Devon Cotner and Ashley Pfeiffer; two great-grandchildren, Atticus and Ariella; and a brother, Dale (Lana) Doty, of Columbia City, Indiana.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Max A. Cotner.

Funeral services will be held at noon, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Peace Lutheran Church in Fremont, Indiana.

The Rev. Jeffrey Teeple will officiate the service.

Calling hours will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Monday, prior to the services at Peace Lutheran Church.

Graveside Committal services will be held at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at I.O.O.F. Cemetery in New Haven, Indiana, with the Rev. Philip Rittner officiating.

Burial will follow at the cemetery.

Memorial donations in her memory are requested to Peace Lutheran Church or Heartland Hospice.

Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home in Fremont.