|
HUDSON - Barbara Ann Dermott, age 66, of Hudson, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at her Indiana home, with her husband by her side.
Barb was born in Kalamazoo, Michigan, on March 9, 1954, to Jacob and Gertrude (Groen) Meyer.
She graduated from Sturgis High School in 1972.
Barb loved life and lived it to the fullest. Her biggest loves were her husband, John, whom she married on Sept. 9, 1999, her family and her friends. Family get-togethers were always important to Barb and all the memories that were made will be forever cherished by her family. She loved it at the beach and traveled to them often, including trips to Florida, and St. Thomas, with her husband and friends.
Barb is survived by her husband, John Dermott; sons, Jared Conley, Casey Dermott and Dustin Conley; grandchildren, Lilly Baird, Allison Conley and Nealy Dermott; sisters, Linda Goodrich, Nancy Magi and Tina Raak and her husband, Dan; brothers, Martin Meyer and wife, Joann, and Richard Meyer and wife, Michelle; many nieces and nephews; plus a circle of friends whose care and love for her "knew no limits".
Barb was preceded in death by her parents, Jacob and Gertrude Meyer.
Visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m., on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Beams Funeral Home in Fremont, Indiana.
We will be following the CDC guidelines for social distancing and social gathering limits.
Private family services will follow the visitation at Beams Funeral Home, with Pastor Tamra Gerber officiating.
A public celebration of her life will be held at a later time.
Memorial donations in her memory may be directed in care of the family.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home.