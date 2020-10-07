ORLAND - Barbara L. Hedges, age 77, of Orland, Indiana, died on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in an automobile accident in LaGrange County.

Barbara was born in Garrett, Indiana, on Oct. 25, 1942, to Robert and Lucille (Johnson) Todd. They preceded her in death.

She was a 1960 graduate of Kendallville High School and married Robert L. Hedges on Aug. 11, 1962, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Kendallville.

Barbara worked as Assistant to the Director at Indiana Med Center Fort Wayne.

She enjoyed watching her grandson play basketball at Ball State, hosting dinner parties for family and friends at a moment's notice, serving her community by countless hours of volunteer efforts, and she was a devoted member of the Wall Lake Association. Barbara was a member of Y-Teens, GAA, Spotlight and Choir.

As a child living across the street from the church, she spent many mornings in her pajamas, over there playing the organ. Watching IU football games and doting on her grandkids and great-grandkids were some of her favorite things. Her love for life and outgoing personality will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Survivors include her daughters, Angie and Greg Jones, of Auburn and Gretchen and Bill Mallers, of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Judy and Michael Holley, Steven Jones, Eric Jones, Audrey Mallers and fiancé Brock Gower and Kyle Mallers; great-grandchildren, Brantley, Calvin, Gunnar, Everett and Hazel Holley; sister, Julie and Hal Kelley, of Sea Grove Beach, Florida; brother, Stan and Mel Todd, of Angola; sisters, Sara and Charley Fisher, of Kendallville and Mary and Bill Kribbs, of Massillon, Ohio; and brother-in-law, John Hedges, of Oak Park, Illinois.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Judy Todd.

There will be a Memorial Mass on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 at 1:30 p.m., at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 301 E. Diamond St., Kendallville.

A gathering of friends and family will also be held on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, from 3-6 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville with a eulogy by Thomas Novy at 6 p.m., following the gathering.

Memorials may be made to St Mary's Assumption Catholic Church in Bronson, Michigan, or Presence Sacred Heart Home.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.